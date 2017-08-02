Search
Ground Beef Recall

Ground Beef Recall

Aug 02, 2017

*5,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled by a NC company because of shredded pieces of Styrofoam found mixed into the meat.

The ground beef items from JBS USA, Inc. (based in Lenoir) were produced on July 15, 2017.  Recall info on the News Blog

 

Details:  2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

Establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

https://goo.gl/ge72Cr

Verne Hill

