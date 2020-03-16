Grocery Stores Altering Hours of Operation

(NEW) Restocking and sanitizing needed…

NOTE: Harris Teeter, Publix, Lowes Foods and Trader Joe’s in addition to Walmart retail stores, are shrinking hours as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

*Harris Teeter stores will close at 9pm and re-open at their regular time.

*Publix stores will close early at 8 p.m. until further notice…

*Walmart 24-hour stores are now open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice

