Grocery Stores Altering Hours of Operation

(NEW) Restocking and sanitizing needed…
NOTE: Harris Teeter, Publix, Lowes Foods and Trader Joe’s in addition to Walmart retail stores, are shrinking hours as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.
*Harris Teeter stores will close at 9pm and re-open at their regular time.
*Publix stores will close early at 8 p.m. until further notice…
*Walmart 24-hour stores are now open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article241195231.html
