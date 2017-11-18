What Grieving People wish you knew during the Holidays

As the years go by I do find it more tolerable but the Holiday Thanksgiving – The New Year is very difficult on me. From losing my parents and my family all at the same time. If you have someone in your life that has lost a loved one read this article it is a good snap shot of how we truly feel during this time of the year.

And if you are one that has lost a loved one and hates for people to see them cry because we have to stay strong – it’s ok to cry I have found it’s part of the grieving process.

https://www.desiringgod.org/articles/what-grieving-people-wish-you-knew-at-christmas