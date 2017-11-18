Search
What Grieving People wish you knew during the Holidays

Tonia Cornett
Nov 18, 2017

As the years go by I do find it more tolerable but the Holiday Thanksgiving – The New Year is very difficult on me.  From losing my parents and my family all at the same time.  If you have someone in your life that has lost a loved one read this article it is a good snap shot of how we truly feel during this time of the year.

And if you are one that has lost a loved one and hates for people to see them cry because we have to stay strong – it’s ok to cry I have found it’s part of the grieving process.

https://www.desiringgod.org/articles/what-grieving-people-wish-you-knew-at-christmas

 

Tonia Cornett

Tonia Cornett

Co-Host, Your Family-Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-FRI 6A-10A
tonia@wbfj.fm
Tonia Cornett

Tonia Cornett

