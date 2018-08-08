Search
Greg Laurie: “Harvest” outreach billboards taken down after complaints

Verne HillAug 08, 2018

Sign of the cultural times?  The ads had been posted at Fashion Island, a prestigious outdoor mall in the center of Orange County in Southern California.

(West Coast) Evangelist Greg Laurie has been ‘forced’ to take down a series of billboards depicting him holding a Bible, advertising his upcoming “Harvest” outreach at Angel Stadium.

*Greg Laurie -the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California – and the Harvest committee contracted Irvine Company, a real estate company in Southern California, to advertise the upcoming SoCal Harvest outreach event.

The company agreed to post large billboards promoting the event coming up August 17-19.   However, after claiming the religious imagery on the ads provoked multiple complaints, including a “serious threat,” the Irvine Company mandated the billboards be modified. Harvest complied with the request and resubmitted new ad artwork without the image of the Bible. Ultimately, however, the changes were not enough to resolve the situation as the Irvine Company decided to completely remove all the advertisements and billboards for the crusade. The Bible depicted in Laurie’s hand did not have a cross, religious symbols, or even the word “Bible” on it.

*While Harvest is disappointed that the billboard ads were removed, a spokesperson with Harvest says this has less to do with the company and more to do with the culture.

“We’re certainly not upset with The Irvine Company. Obviously, they’re catching heat for allowing us to run these ads. We feel it is just unfortunate that people are complaining. It’s sad that our culture is at this degree of intolerance against Christianity…

Please pray for the Harvest Event on August 17-19 at Angel Stadium in southern California.  Pray that Pastor Greg, the music and the spoken word will glorify the Lord.  And that lives will be eternally changed!

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/a-sign-of-the-times-pastor-greg-laurie-forced-to-remove-billboards-featuring-the-bible

 

