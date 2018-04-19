Search
Greensboro Strong: Make a donation, get a cool t-shirt

Verne HillApr 19, 2018Comments Off on Greensboro Strong: Make a donation, get a cool t-shirt

Give a donation of $25 or more, you will receive a “Greensboro Strong” t-shirt.

The Interactive Resource Center, the Greensboro Housing Coalition, and Triad Pawprints are raising money and awareness for relief efforts in Greensboro.  Officials say 100% of your donation will go directly to areas hit hardest by the tornado.

Visit  www.interactiveresourcecenter.org to make a donation get your shirt!
http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/04/18/-greensboro-strong–t-shirts-sell-to-help-those-struck-by-tornado

