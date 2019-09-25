Greensboro Aquatic Center mermaid certification for kids

Greensboro Aquatic Center is offering mermaid certification courses and a Mermaid Club.
The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.
Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.
For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.
