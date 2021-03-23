The Green Zoo by Toby Bost

“The Green Zoo” is geared to 4th and 5th grade students.

Children living in cities often lack access to land for gardening and learning about plant science. In The Green Zoo, two children, Rose and Budd, meet a master gardener in their community, who shares his enthusiasm about plants. Budd learns a lesson about respect.

Both children discover an unusual fact – that many plants share “animal” names. Their outdoor adventure during summer vacation introduces them to a new hobby.

www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/toby-d-…?page=1&pageSize=4

BIO: Toby Bost is a horticulturalist and ‘Master Gardner’.

Toby has pinned several ‘gardening and growing’ books including “North Carolina Gardener’s Guide.” He worked for the Forsyth County Corporative Extension Office for many years. Toby is retired (but busier than ever!). Toby lives in Kernersville with his wife Becky.

Toby Bost chats with Verne and Wally about his book ‘The Green Zoo’, part of our 2021 Writer Wednesday on the WBFJ Morning Show (Air date: March 24, 2021)

