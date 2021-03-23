Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

Verne HillMar 23, 2021Comments Off on ‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

Like

The Green Zoo by Toby Bost

“The Green Zoo” is geared to 4th and 5th grade students.

Children living in cities often lack access to land for gardening and learning about plant science. In The Green Zoo, two children, Rose and Budd, meet a master gardener in their community, who shares his enthusiasm about plants. Budd learns a lesson about respect.
Both children discover an unusual fact – that many plants share “animal” names. Their outdoor adventure during summer vacation introduces them to a new hobby.
www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/toby-d-…?page=1&pageSize=4

BIO: Toby Bost is a horticulturalist and ‘Master Gardner’.
Toby has pinned several ‘gardening and growing’ books including “North Carolina Gardener’s Guide.” He worked for the Forsyth County Corporative Extension Office for many years. Toby is retired (but busier than ever!). Toby lives in Kernersville with his wife Becky.

Toby Bost chats with Verne and Wally about his book ‘The Green Zoo’, part of our 2021 Writer Wednesday on the WBFJ Morning Show (Air date: March 24, 2021)

Our State Magazine: Topical gardening articles from Toby Bost
www.ourstate.com/author/tobybost/
N.C. Cooperative Extension (county offices) www.ces.ncsu.edu/
Forsyth County Extension office: forsyth.cc/CES/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

FEMA to help cover funeral expenses for people who lost loved ones to Covid-19

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes