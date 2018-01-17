The sound track to The Greatest Showman (loosely based on the life of PT Barnum) has landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Jan. 13).
*Focus on the Family (Plugged In) gives The Greatest Showman – 4 top hats out of 5 – for family friendliness. Check out the review on the News Blog https://goo.gl/wFwRdP
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS - January 17, 2018
- “The Greatest Showman” Review - January 17, 2018
- Local diner featured on UNC-TV’s ‘orth Carolina Weekend’ - January 17, 2018