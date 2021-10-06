“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
You can watch it on AppleTV but the Peanuts gang will be back on PBS later in October. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” premiered on CBS in 1966.
Schedule…
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS + PBS Kids / 7:30pm, Sunday, Oct. 24.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 on PBS and PBS Kids (7:30pm)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/10/05/great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-returns-tv-channel-date/6011082001/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone. - October 6, 2021
- Wednesday Word - October 6, 2021
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS - October 6, 2021