“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

You can watch it on AppleTV but the Peanuts gang will be back on PBS later in October. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” premiered on CBS in 1966.

Schedule…

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS + PBS Kids / 7:30pm, Sunday, Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 on PBS and PBS Kids (7:30pm)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/10/05/great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-returns-tv-channel-date/6011082001/