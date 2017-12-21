Gratitude: It Does a Body Good

Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth. Worship the LORD with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the LORD is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the LORD is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations. -Psalm 100

That’s just one of literally hundreds of verses in the Bible about thankfulness. It’s clear that, as believers, we are to live in a state of gratitude for God’s goodness and our redemption. But, did you know that being thankful is actually good for you? Here are just a few of the scientifically proven physical, mental and emotional benefits of gratitude.

Grateful people are healthier. They are less prone to aches and pains. They feel healthier and are more likely to take care of their health by exercising, eating right and going to the doctor for check-ups.

Gratitude improves your self esteem and satisfaction with life.

Being grateful helps you sleep better.

Gratitude can help you recover from a traumatic event.

Grateful teens are happier, have more friends, are less likely to abuse drugs and alcohol and may even get better grades.

Want to lower your blood pressure and protect your heart health? Once again, gratitude is key.

There’s little doubt that being grateful is essential to our faith and well-being. So, let’s be intentional about counting our blessings regularly. Let’s make everyday a day of thanksgiving.