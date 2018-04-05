Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog  ‘Granny Pods’: The latest rage when it comes to elder care

 ‘Granny Pods’: The latest rage when it comes to elder care

Verne HillApr 05, 2018Comments Off on  ‘Granny Pods’: The latest rage when it comes to elder care

Like

Recent statistics say that about 23 million Americans take care of their elderly parents. And many of us are faced with choosing between letting our parents live alone or moving them into a nursing home.

Another option?

“Granny Pods,” are the latest rage when it comes to elder care.

These cottages allow aging parents to live in their son’s and daughter’s backyard while still having a space they can call their own.   Prices for one of these cottages range from $85,000 to $125,000. Size-wise, they are comparable to the size of a master bedroom. They even have a small outside terrace where the elderly can relax or enjoy their morning coffee.  http://www.luxurylifenews.com/house-for-parents-granny-pods/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Chick-fil-A rises above NYC boycott

Verne HillApr 05, 2018

Thursday News, April 05, 2018

Verne HillApr 05, 2018

Forsyth County Cooperative Extension: Upcoming Spring Gardening Programs

Verne HillApr 05, 2018

Community Events

Apr
6
Fri
7:00 pm A Night of Worship @ Fountain of Life Worship Center (Mt. Airy)
A Night of Worship @ Fountain of Life Worship Center (Mt. Airy)
Apr 6 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Hosted by Salem Outreach Center 336.789.0400
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 6 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
Apr
7
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am Alabaster Place Ladies Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Alabaster Place Ladies Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Theme: “I’m Ready To Be” – Part 3 Registration:$25.00 (per person) Registration is recommended: 336.764.5133 Presented by Alabaster Place, Inc. – helping to educate, empower and serve individuals who have been affected by domestic violence.[...]
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes