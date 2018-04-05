 ‘Granny Pods’: The latest rage when it comes to elder care

Recent statistics say that about 23 million Americans take care of their elderly parents. And many of us are faced with choosing between letting our parents live alone or moving them into a nursing home.

Another option?

“Granny Pods,” are the latest rage when it comes to elder care.

These cottages allow aging parents to live in their son’s and daughter’s backyard while still having a space they can call their own. Prices for one of these cottages range from $85,000 to $125,000. Size-wise, they are comparable to the size of a master bedroom. They even have a small outside terrace where the elderly can relax or enjoy their morning coffee. http://www.luxurylifenews.com/house-for-parents-granny-pods/