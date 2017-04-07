‘Grand’ Prom Pick

Connor Campbell, a junior at Pinewood Prep in Summerville, South Carolina, took his 93-year-old grandma, Betty Jane Keene, to his school dance.

Miss Betty says that “Connor is not a dancer, but I am.”

So, will Grandma be Connor’s date next year too? “I won’t go next year,”

she said with a laugh. “I want him to find a girlfriend.”

Check out the prom pics here: http://abcn.ws/2o7GgOA