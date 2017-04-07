Search
‘Grand’ Prom Pick

Verne Hill Apr 07, 2017

Connor Campbell, a junior at Pinewood Prep in Summerville, South Carolina, took his 93-year-old grandma, Betty Jane Keene, to his school dance.

Miss Betty says that “Connor is not a dancer, but I am.”

So, will Grandma be Connor’s date next year too?  “I won’t go next year,”

she said with a laugh. “I want him to find a girlfriend.”

Check out the prom pics here:  http://abcn.ws/2o7GgOA

Verne Hill

Previous PostPalm Sunday Activities from Pinterest
