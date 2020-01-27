Grammys: Christian artists winners

CCM winners at last night’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles included…

for KING & COUNTRY winning for…

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“BURN THE SHIPS”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song

“GOD ONLY KNOWS” – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton

Kirk Franklin winning for…

Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘LOVE THEORY’ -Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Gospel Album: ‘LONG LIVE LOVE’

Also…This Disco singer just won a Grammy for her first Gospel Album.

Gloria Gaynor (yes THAT Gloria Gaynor who sang the 1978 hit song “I Will Survive”) released her first gospel project last summer titled Testimony.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist’s new album is a soulful collection of inspirational tunes featuring artists such as, Yolanda Adams, Jason Crabb and Bart Millard of MercyMe. Gaynor co-wrote most of the album with Dove Award-winning producer-songwriter Chris Stevens.

Gaynor said that “We entitled the album Testimony because it truly is my testimony of what God has done for me in my life: “the mercy, the grace and the love of God is available to them just as it has been to me.”

Best Roots Gospel Album: ‘TESTIMONY’ by Gloria Gaynor

For albums in country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

(beating out DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS by Steven Curtis Chapman)

