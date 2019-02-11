Search
Grammys: CCM’s Lauren Daigle takes home two awards

Verne Hill Feb 11, 2019

2019 Grammy Awards:

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CATEGORY

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:  ‘LOOK UP CHILD’ by Lauren Daigle

Best Contemporary Christian Music Song:  ‘YOU SAY’ by Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Album: ‘HIDING PLACE’ by Tori Kelly

Best Gospel Performance/Song:  ‘NEVER ALONE’ by Tori Kelly (with Kirk Franklin)

Complete list of Grammy winners: https://www.npr.org/2019/02/10/693166443/2019-grammy-awards-the-full-list-of-winners

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Tuesday News, February 12, 2019 
