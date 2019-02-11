Grammys: CCM’s Lauren Daigle takes home two awards

2019 Grammy Awards:
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CATEGORY
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: ‘LOOK UP CHILD’ by Lauren Daigle
Best Contemporary Christian Music Song: ‘YOU SAY’ by Lauren Daigle
Best Gospel Album: ‘HIDING PLACE’ by Tori Kelly
Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘NEVER ALONE’ by Tori Kelly (with Kirk Franklin)
Complete list of Grammy winners: https://www.npr.org/2019/02/10/693166443/2019-grammy-awards-the-full-list-of-winners
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
