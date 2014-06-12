Search
Graduating seniors defy ACLU by singing banned school hymn

Graduating seniors defy ACLU by singing banned school hymn

Jun 12, 2014

Graduating seniors at a Virginia high school defied the ACLU recently by singing a school song – that had been ‘removed’ from their graduation ceremony. Students at Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia, gathered after receiving their diplomas and began singing “God be with You ’til we meet again.” “It’s been a tradition at Thomas Walker since the school started in 1940. No one has ever filed a complaint…” said Superintendent Mark Carter.
The seniors at Thomas Walker High School stood and sang the song at the end of their graduation while some members of the audience cheered and joined in. (the original title of the song is”‘Til We Meet Again at Jesus’ Feet” http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2014/June/Seniors-Defy-ACLU-Sing-Hymn-at-Graduation/

 

One thought on “Graduating seniors defy ACLU by singing banned school hymn

  1. Gregory Baker

    The students did not defy the ACLU. The ACLU made no requests of the students.
    The ACLU requested the school administration stop REQUIRING the memorization and singing of “Til We Meet Again at Jesus’ Feet” because some students did not feel comfortable being told they have to memorize the lyrics and make the Christian song part of their graduation ceremony.
    The administration took the song off the program and told the students who wanted to sing the song that they could, only that it was no longer REQUIRED.
    The Christian students sang the song.

    No big defiance occurred, and the Christian students were not being told they could not sing the song. The administration just couldn’t require it.
    THE END.

