Devotional for Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregivers

Writer and health educator Debbie Barr shares hope through her latest book , “Grace for the Unexpected Journey” – A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers

As a health educator with a deep concern and compassion for dementia caregivers, Debbie Barr saw their need for faith-based encouragement. With compassion and understanding she uses Scriptures to address their practical hardships and spiritual concerns. Caregivers walk a long, difficult road. This devotional gives grace for their journey.

Caregiver, your burden is unique.

As you care for a loved one with dementia, you face both spiritual and practical challenges others can’t imagine. That’s why Grace for the Unexpected Journey was written—to minister to caregiver-specific needs. Each short devotion brings you encouragement from Scripture as well as practical advice from fellow travelers who’ve been where you are. For a few minutes a day, find reprieve. Lay aside your burdens, feel a little less alone, and discover how you, too, can cultivate grace for the winding road ahead.

For the weary dementia or Alzheimer’s caregiver

If you are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, you carry a heavy load. On top of having to watch someone you love suffer, you are probably losing sleep, growing frustrated, and struggling with loneliness or even depression. With little to no help and no time for a break, this unrelenting stress is hard to carry.

Each daily devotion:

Is short, ideal for demanding schedules

Reflects on a relevant Scripture passage

Features a relatable caregiving story

Offers a key Scripture for meditation

DEBBIE BARR is a seasoned writer, speaker, and health educator. A master certified health education specialist (MCHES), she also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in health education and promotion. An experienced wellness writer and speaker, Debbie volunteers as a community educator for the Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Debbie is the author or co-author of numerous books including Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade (with Dr Gary Chapman) and Grace for the Unexpected Journey. Debbie lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina https://www.debbiebarr.com/