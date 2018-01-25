Search
Devotional for Alzheimer's / Dementia Caregivers

Devotional for Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregivers

Verne HillJan 25, 2018Comments Off on Devotional for Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregivers

Writer and health educator Debbie Barr shares hope through her latest book , “Grace for the Unexpected Journey” –  A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers

 

Author Debbie Barr visits the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne sharing about her latest book “Grace for the Unexpected Journey”. (WBFJ Radio)

As a health educator with a deep concern and compassion for dementia caregivers, Debbie Barr saw their need for faith-based encouragement. With compassion and understanding she uses Scriptures to address their practical hardships and spiritual concerns.  Caregivers walk a long, difficult road. This devotional gives grace for their journey.

Caregiver, your burden is unique.

As you care for a loved one with dementia, you face both spiritual and practical challenges others can’t imagine. That’s why Grace for the Unexpected Journey was written—to minister to caregiver-specific needs. Each short devotion brings you encouragement from Scripture as well as practical advice from fellow travelers who’ve been where you are. For a few minutes a day, find reprieve. Lay aside your burdens, feel a little less alone, and discover how you, too, can cultivate grace for the winding road ahead.

For the weary dementia or Alzheimer’s caregiver

If you are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, you carry a heavy load. On top of having to watch someone you love suffer, you are probably losing sleep, growing frustrated, and struggling with loneliness or even depression. With little to no help and no time for a break, this unrelenting stress is hard to carry.

Whether that’s you or someone you know, the caregiver needs care, too. Grace for the Unexpected Journey: A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers provides that support.  Read more:  https://goo.gl/LJuNLu

Each daily devotion:

  • Is short, ideal for demanding schedules
  • Reflects on a relevant Scripture passage
  • Features a relatable caregiving story
  • Offers a key Scripture for meditation

DEBBIE BARR is a seasoned writer, speaker, and health educator. A master certified health education specialist (MCHES), she also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in health education and promotion. An experienced wellness writer and speaker, Debbie volunteers as a community educator for the Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Debbie is the author or co-author of numerous books including Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade (with Dr Gary Chapman) and Grace for the Unexpected Journey. Debbie lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina    https://www.debbiebarr.com/

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
