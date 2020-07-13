Goya donating 2 million pounds of food to food banks

Buy GOYA!!!
‘So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one (former) president. And you make a positive comment [about the current President], all of a sudden, that’s not acceptable?’
-Goya Foods, CEO Robert Unanue (oo-NA-new-way), facing a social media backlash even a boycott of his company after he praised President Trump at a White House event for Hispanic leaders last week. BTW: Goya is donating 2 million pounds of food to local food banks around the nation in the coming weeks.
Goya Foods CEO won’t back down from praising Trump despite boycott threats
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
