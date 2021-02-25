Governor to ‘ease up’ on Covid restrictions

UPDATE: The state’s Modified Stay-At-Home Order will end at 5pm this Friday (Feb 26, 2021).
Changes that come with easing of (some) of the coronavirus restrictions include:
No more (overnight) curfew
The gathering limit changes to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors
Businesses will be able to operate at 50% capacity
On-site alcohol service moved to 11 p.m.
Outdoor businesses operating at 30% will no longer have 100 person limit
Outdoor-only businesses can now move indoors at 30% with a limit of 250 people (bars, movie theaters, sporting arenas)
Larger indoor sporting indoor arenas can operate at 15% capacity
This new executive order from Governor Cooper will remain in place until March 26…
https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-announces-easing-covid-19-restrictions-north-carolina-trends-stabilize
Questions and Answers about the latest Executive Order… https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Executive-Order-No.-195-FAQ.pdf
NOTE: The ease of restrictions comes as North Carolina’s four key COVID-19 metrics are trending downward or stabilizing. That’s ‘good news’.
Still essential: Keep wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands to help curb the spread the coronavirus.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/governor-roy-cooper-gives-covid-update-wednesday-and-could-announce-easing-restrictions/
