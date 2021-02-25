Governor to ‘ease up’ on Covid restrictions

UPDATE: The state’s Modified Stay-At-Home Order will end at 5pm this Friday (Feb 26, 2021).

Changes that come with easing of (some) of the coronavirus restrictions include:

No more (overnight) curfew

The gathering limit changes to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors

Businesses will be able to operate at 50% capacity

On-site alcohol service moved to 11 p.m.

Outdoor businesses operating at 30% will no longer have 100 person limit

Outdoor-only businesses can now move indoors at 30% with a limit of 250 people (bars, movie theaters, sporting arenas)

Larger indoor sporting indoor arenas can operate at 15% capacity

This new executive order from Governor Cooper will remain in place until March 26…

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-announces-easing-covid-19-restrictions-north-carolina-trends-stabilize

Questions and Answers about the latest Executive Order… https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Executive-Order-No.-195-FAQ.pdf

NOTE: The ease of restrictions comes as North Carolina’s four key COVID-19 metrics are trending downward or stabilizing. That’s ‘good news’.

Still essential: Keep wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands to help curb the spread the coronavirus.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/governor-roy-cooper-gives-covid-update-wednesday-and-could-announce-easing-restrictions/