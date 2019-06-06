Another Pro-Life victory…

Government scientists will no longer conduct research using aborted baby body parts. And taxpayer dollars will no longer be used to fund that research at one specific university, the announcement made by the Trump administration.

The Department of Health and Services (HHS) will not renew its contract with the University of California, San Francisco following an investigation into UCSF’s research practices. The investigation was part of a broader audit to see if American taxpayer money is helping pay for research involving the body parts of aborted children.

