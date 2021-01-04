Have you gotten your $600 yet? 

A second round of Stimulus Payments are appearing in bank accounts for many Americans, however, the IRS stating that the “official payment date” is TODAY (Jan 4), meaning Monday is the effective date when the U.S. Treasury will actually transfer funds to the institutions for credit to the individual accounts. NOTE: If you don’t see stimulus cash in your bank account by early January, watch your mail for a paper check or even a debit card.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/04/georgia-rally-breonna-taylor-stimulus-payments-5-things-know-monday/4069060001/

BTW: The NEW stimulus checks will have $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return. In addition, those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible.

https://passionatepennypincher.com/second-stimulus-check-update-when-will-you-get-it-and-how-much/