Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Have you gotten your $600 yet? 

Have you gotten your $600 yet? 

Verne HillJan 04, 2021Comments Off on Have you gotten your $600 yet? 

Like

A second round of Stimulus Payments are appearing in bank accounts for many Americans, however, the IRS stating that the “official payment date” is TODAY (Jan 4), meaning Monday is the effective date when the U.S. Treasury will actually transfer funds to the institutions for credit to the individual accounts.  NOTE: If you don’t see stimulus cash in your bank account by early January, watch your mail for a paper check or even a debit card.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/04/georgia-rally-breonna-taylor-stimulus-payments-5-things-know-monday/4069060001/

BTW: The NEW stimulus checks will have $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return. In addition, those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible.

https://passionatepennypincher.com/second-stimulus-check-update-when-will-you-get-it-and-how-much/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, January 05, 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, January 05, 2021

Verne HillJan 05, 2021

TIPS: Ways to reuse, recycle your (real) Christmas tree

Verne HillJan 04, 2021

Election 2020: Unfinished business in Georgia?

Verne HillJan 04, 2021

Community Events

Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
6
Wed
10:30 am Blood Drive @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 10:30 am – 2:30 pm
Sponsored by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: (800) RED CROSS  /  Walk-Ins Welcome https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas.html
Jan
7
Thu
3:00 pm Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 7 @ 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Sponsored by the Northwest North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: (800) RED CROSS / Walk-Ins Welcomed https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas.html  
6:00 pm Parenting Classes (via Zoom) @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Parenting Classes (via Zoom) @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:00 pm – Feb 25 @ 7:00 pm
Salem Pregnancy Care Center of Winston-Salem is offering an 8-week Parenting Class (via Zoom)…  Thursdays @ 6:00pm beginning January 7 The class is for any expectant parents and both moms and dads are encouraged to[...]
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes