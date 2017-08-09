The ‘Gospel’ according to Glen Campbell

“I didn’t consider myself a “country singer,” but rather a “country boy who sings…” -Glen Campbell

Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday morning at a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients. He was 81.

Campbell released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the 60s and 70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit”.

Campbell once said he didn’t consider himself a “country singer,” but rather a “country boy who sings.”

(NPR) But at the height of his fame, Campbell hit personal lows — several failed marriages plus a drug and alcohol problem.

Eventually, Campbell got his life back in order and continued performing. In 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. And instead of receding into the shadows, he planned a tour. For more than a year, he played shows around the country, backed by a band that included some of his children. https://goo.gl/Gqow79

Testimony of Faith: Glen Campbell, an outspoken born-again Christian, had several personal ‘demons’ that tried to destroy him. By the early 1980s, Campbell was eventually delivered from a cocaine addiction and longtime alcohol abuse. In 1982, he married Kimberly Woollen, a Radio City Music Hall Rockette, who stood by Campbell til his death earlier this week. Charisma News https://goo.gl/qY8yv5

Read more about Campbell’s testimony in Guideposts: https://goo.gl/DBgxwt