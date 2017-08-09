Search
The 'Gospel' according to Glen Campbell

The ‘Gospel’ according to Glen Campbell

Verne HillAug 09, 2017

“I didn’t consider myself  a “country singer,” but rather a “country boy who sings…”   -Glen Campbell

Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday morning at a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients. He was 81.

Campbell released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the 60s and 70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit”.

Campbell once said he didn’t consider himself a “country singer,” but rather a “country boy who sings.”

(NPR) But at the height of his fame, Campbell hit personal lows — several failed marriages plus a drug and alcohol problem.

Eventually,  Campbell got his life back in order and continued performing. In 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. And instead of receding into the shadows, he planned a tour. For more than a year, he played shows around the country, backed by a band that included some of his children. https://goo.gl/Gqow79

Testimony of Faith: Glen Campbell, an outspoken born-again Christian, had several personal ‘demons’ that tried to destroy him. By the early 1980s, Campbell was eventually delivered from a cocaine addiction and longtime alcohol abuse.   In 1982, he married Kimberly Woollen, a Radio City Music Hall Rockette, who stood by Campbell til his death earlier this week.  Charisma News  https://goo.gl/qY8yv5

Read more about Campbell’s testimony in Guideposts: https://goo.gl/DBgxwt

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Wednesday Word
