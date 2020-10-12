Gopher Wood? The Mystery of the Ark’s Timber.

When we started building the Ark Encounter, people frequently asked, “Are you building the Ark out of the same thing Noah did?” I would typically respond by saying, “Yes, wood.” They would inevitably follow up with a clarification. “No, I mean, are you building it out of gopher wood?”

