Gopher Wood? The Mystery of the Ark’s Timber.

When we started building the Ark Encounter, people frequently asked, “Are you building the Ark out of the same thing Noah did?” I would typically respond by saying, “Yes, wood.” They would inevitably follow up with a clarification. “No, I mean, are you building it out of gopher wood?”
Read more from Tim Caffey with “Answers in Genesis” https://answersingenesis.org/noahs-ark/gopher-wood-mystery-arks-timber/
