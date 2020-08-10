Virtual Job Fair on August 12 (10am – noon)
Triad Goodwill will host a ZOOM virtual hiring event with the LIDL (LEE-dull) supermarket chain this Wednesday morning. LIDL is hiring operations and logistics workers, with starting pay $15.50 per hour. No experience is required, but a physical labor-related skillset and/or warehouse background is preferred. Attendees should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/lidlevent/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Free DASH face masks - August 10, 2020
- Goodwill: Virtual Job Fair with LIDL - August 10, 2020
- WFBH: Healthy Adults wanted for a COVID-19 vaccine study - August 10, 2020