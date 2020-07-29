Goodwill Professional Center: Job assistance

Have you recently lost your job. Furloughed? Or just ready to make a change? Contact Randy Wooden, director of the Goodwill Professional Center.

Contact: Randy Wooden rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

My work phone is (336) 464-0516, option 1. Until I return to the office, it’s being forwarded to my cell phone.

All of our services, videos, webinars, etc., are free. Your payback is to let us know when/where you land your next job. It’s very important, so please remember it.

Check out our website for many free videos. They are short, topic and age-specific and require no password. www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

I host two virtual LinkedIn sessions each week. Again, they’re free, but you’ll need to use a link to join.

Tuesday at 2pm is a Q & A format for intermediate to advanced users: http://meetingconnect.adobeconnect.com/rmd81km2uo93/

Thursday (10am – noon) is a deeper dive into many LinkedIn topics. You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of LinkedIn terminology, how to use LinkedIn, and finer points as to the strategies involved. I strongly suggest everyone attend this session at least once: http://meetingconnect.adobeconnect.com/r99t0l111yo4/

You’ll want to join our Professional Center’s LinkedIn group page. It’s free and will provide information on upcoming events/webinars, job search tips, job openings, and other job-hunt related topics. Here’s the link to request to join: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12337096/

On Wednesdays at noon I co-host a live lunchtime discussion with my friend Teddy Burriss. “Lunch with Randy Wooden and Teddy Burriss.” We invite a guest or two to discuss job search-related topics. Register and view past shows here: https://www.burrissconsulting.com/lunch-with-randy-wooden-teddy-burriss/

The latest columns from Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal…

July 5th… employer perspective: https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-the-employers-perspective-where-do-we-go-from-here/article_74d896f1-3fee-5364-9aad-64044fb11399.html

July 19th… worker perspective: https://journalnow.com/business/wooden-where-do-we-go-from-here-from-a-worker-s-perspective/article_6b3dcb4d-8291-57a4-bc53-4488417b1511.html