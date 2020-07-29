Search
Goodwill Professional Center: Job assistance

Verne Hill Jul 29, 2020

Have you recently lost your job.  Furloughed? Or just ready to make a change?  Contact Randy Wooden, director of the Goodwill Professional Center.

Contact: Randy Wooden rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

My work phone is (336) 464-0516, option 1.  Until I return to the office, it’s being forwarded to my cell phone.

All of our services, videos, webinars, etc., are free.  Your payback is to let us know when/where you land your next job.  It’s very important, so please remember it.

Check out our website for many free videos.  They are short, topic and age-specific and require no password.  www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

I host two virtual LinkedIn sessions each week.  Again, they’re free, but you’ll need to use a link to join.

Tuesday at 2pm is a Q & A format for intermediate to advanced users: http://meetingconnect.adobeconnect.com/rmd81km2uo93/

Thursday (10am – noon) is a deeper dive into many LinkedIn topics.  You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of LinkedIn terminology, how to use LinkedIn, and finer points as to the strategies involved.  I strongly suggest everyone attend this session at least once:  http://meetingconnect.adobeconnect.com/r99t0l111yo4/

You’ll want to join our Professional Center’s LinkedIn group page.  It’s free and will provide information on upcoming events/webinars, job search tips, job openings, and other job-hunt related topics.  Here’s the link to request to join: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12337096/

On Wednesdays at noon I co-host a live lunchtime discussion with my friend Teddy Burriss.  “Lunch with Randy Wooden and Teddy Burriss.”  We invite a guest or two to discuss job search-related topics.  Register and view past shows here:  https://www.burrissconsulting.com/lunch-with-randy-wooden-teddy-burriss/

The latest columns from Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal…

July 5th… employer perspective:  https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-the-employers-perspective-where-do-we-go-from-here/article_74d896f1-3fee-5364-9aad-64044fb11399.html

July 19th… worker perspective:   https://journalnow.com/business/wooden-where-do-we-go-from-here-from-a-worker-s-perspective/article_6b3dcb4d-8291-57a4-bc53-4488417b1511.html

Previous PostRandy Wooden: Where Do We Go From Here?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

WBFJ Your Family Station

