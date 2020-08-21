Goodwill holding a ‘Drive Thru’ Job Fair this WED (AUG 26)

Goodwill Industries of NWNC will have a drive-thru job fair this Wednesday (AUG 26), from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem

Goodwill is hiring for its Triad retail stores including Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

Benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more are offered.

Pre-registration is required to attend.To register, visit https://events.indeed.com/event/47312.

The event is drive-thru only and masks are required.

Bring your resume

For more information, call 336-317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/08/19/goodwill-drive-thru-job-fair-winston-salem-aug-26/5611474002/