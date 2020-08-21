Goodwill Industries of NWNC will have a drive-thru job fair this Wednesday (AUG 26), from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem
Goodwill is hiring for its Triad retail stores including Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.
Benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more are offered.
Pre-registration is required to attend.To register, visit https://events.indeed.com/event/47312.
The event is drive-thru only and masks are required.
Bring your resume
For more information, call 336-317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/08/19/goodwill-drive-thru-job-fair-winston-salem-aug-26/5611474002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Overcoming the athlete’s ‘Identity Crisis’ with Josh Gilreath - August 21, 2020
- Goodwill holding a ‘Drive Thru’ Job Fair this WED (AUG 26) - August 21, 2020
- Study: A smile can bring happiness - August 21, 2020