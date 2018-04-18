Search
Good Samaritans onboard that ‘nightmare’ Southwest flight

Apr 18, 2018

A retired nurse was among those on a Southwest Airlines flight who tried in vain to help save an injured passenger when the plane’s engine exploded in midair Tuesday.
“I did what any registered nurse would do,” Peggy Phillips said in an interview this morning on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” with co-anchor Robin Roberts.
About 20 minutes after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, Phillips heard an “incredibly loud noise” aboard Flight 1380 as the distressed aircraft started to shake and oxygen masks dropped from the cabin ceiling, she said.
After putting on her mask and helping other passengers with theirs, Phillips saw flight attendants and other passengers rush to help someone several rows behind her, she recalled.
A passenger, Jennifer Riordan of New Mexico, was partially sucked out a shattered window near the jet’s engine after it exploded, according to witnesses. Two other passengers managed to pull the woman back inside the plane.
Phillips and an emergency medical technician onboard laid the woman down and immediately began administering CPR, while the pilot urged everyone to brace for an emergency landing.
Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico, later died of her injuries.
The pilot was forced to land the Boeing 737 at Philadelphia International Airport. The flight, which was en route to Texas’ Dallas Love Field Airport, was carrying 144 passengers and five crew members at the time, officials said. Seven others suffered minor injuries and weren’t taken to hospitals, officials said.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/retired-nurse-save-woman-died-southwest-flight/story?id=54549800

