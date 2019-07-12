Good Samaritans help motorist in burning car

Jeff Johnson was driving on Hwy 52 North Thursday afternoon when he saw a burning car in the southbound lanes of 52. The crash involved eight vehicles (including a tractor trailer) near Martin Luther King Drive.
Johnson, a triage nurse at Wake Forest Baptist, quickly pulled over, jumped over the highway’s dividing median and ran toward the crash. He joined three other men to pull a woman out of the burning car. Johnson said, “I don’t think of myself as a hero.
I was just trying to help another person. I had to do something.”
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/baptist-nurse-three-other-men-pull-woman-out-of-burning/article_8434fe13-466d-5bfa-8dd7-2c201026f2f2.html#1
