‘Good Samaritans’ help children in north Texas

Miracle story: At least two young children in Texas are alive today, thanks to the incredible efforts of some ‘Good Samaritans’ who refused to give up.
“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” an unidentified woman could be heard praying. BTW: Deadly tornadoes ripped through north Texas over the weekend, claiming the lives of at least 5 and injuring many more.
CBN News https://goo.gl/3sydSK
