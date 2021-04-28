‘Too Good to Go’ Brown bag food app

Food waste is a major problem.
Uneaten food usually ends up in landfills. An estimated 30% to 40% of the US food supply is wasted, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
‘Too Good to Go’? A group of engineering, tech and law entrepreneurs in Copenhagen founded ‘Too Good To Go’ – connecting hungry customers with restaurants that have (un-used) left over food. The catch: you get what you get. Customers can place an order at a restaurant on the ‘Too Good to Go’ app — usually between $4 and $6 — and pick up a mystery bag of food from that restaurant. The goods can include anything left over (and not eaten) from that day. Items vary by restaurant — you could wind up with bagels and pastries or a full-blown fajita bowl. 😊
Take Away: While mystery bags alone won’t solve the food waste problem, the business sets an example for other companies, showing that solutions for the issue don’t need to be complicated. https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/22/business/mystery-bag-food-waste/index.html
