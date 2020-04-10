Good Friday: Seven Last Words of Jesus

Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus Christ

When they came to the place called The Skull, they crucified Him there, along with the criminals, one on His right and the other on His left. Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up His garments by casting lots. Luke 23:33-34

*Friday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:1-62, Mark 15:1-47, Luke 22:63-23:56, and John 18:28-19:37

Seven Last Words of Jesus on the Cross

1)Jesus Speaks to the Father

Jesus said, “Father, forgive them,

for they do not know what they are doing.” Luke 23:34 NIV

2) Jesus Speaks to the Criminal on the Cross

Luke 23:43

“I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.” (NIV)

3) Jesus Speaks to Mary and John

John 19:26-27

When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to his mother, “Dear woman, here is your son,” and to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” (NIV)

6) It is Finished

John 19:30

… he said, “It is finished!” (NLT)

Jesus knew he was suffering the crucifixion for a purpose.

Earlier he had said in John 10:18 of his life, “No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.” (NIV) These three words were packed with meaning, for what was finished here was not only Christ’s earthly life, not only his suffering and dying, not only the payment for sin and the redemption of the world—but the very reason and purpose he came to earth was finished. His final act of obedience was complete. The Scriptures had been fulfilled.

7) Jesus’ Last Words

Luke 23:46

Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” When he had said this, he breathed his last. (NIV)

Here Jesus closes with the words of Psalm 31:5, speaking to the Father. We see his complete trust in the Father. Jesus entered death in the same way he lived each day of his life, offering up his life as the perfect sacrifice and placing himself in God’s hands.

