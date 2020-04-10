Good Friday News, April 10, 2020

Good Friday: Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus Check out the SEVEN final statements from Jesus made during his last hours on the cross on wbfj.fm

Residents in the state of Punjab (in Northern India) are reacting with awe at the sight of the Himalayan mountain range, which is now visible from more than 100 miles away due to the reduction in air pollution caused by the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/world/people-in-india-can-see-himalayas-for-first-time-in-decades-as-pollution-eases/

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is urging churches and other faith-based institutions in the city to ring their bells at noon TODAY (Friday) and noon on Easter Sunday as a sign of solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this time of uncertainty and fear in our community, something as simple as ringing bells throughout the city (is a reminder) that we are all in this fight together” Press Release

NEW: Grocery chains and other essential retailers are being required by the Governor to ‘add additional layers of social distancing’ inside and outside of their stores. The restrictions include: limits on the number of customers inside essential businesses and extra disinfecting. The new restrictions under the Governor’s latest Executive Order (#131) go into effect this Monday at 5pm (and will last for at least 30 days).

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO131-Retail-Long-Term-Care-Unemployment-Insurance.pdf

Your debt has been paid? Freedom House Church in Charlotte paid off $2 million dollars of medical debt to those in need in the Charlotte / Mecklenburg area and beyond.

According to WBTV, the church doesn’t know the names of the people they helped, but all the recipients of their generosity got the good news by mail. Why did they do it?

“We want them to focus on being able to feed their family to be able to pay their mortgage or rent, and not worry about the debt collector calling for those hospital bills…”

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/charlotte-church-pays-off-millions-in-medical-debt-for-local-strangers-amid-coronavirus-crisis/

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30.

Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

The state Employment Security office saying that, by the end of next week, some recipients of federal unemployment insurance benefits could begin receiving up to $600 dollars weekly for up to 13 weeks.

Winston-Salem: Garbage collections scheduled for Friday will take place on Monday. Recycling collections not affected. Yard waste collections have been suspended

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

CDC: Help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice ‘social distancing’, limit travel and only buy what you need!

*TEXT: COVIDNC to 898-211 to receive general info + updates about COVID-19

Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

North Carolina under a statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order from the Governor

The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect until (at least) April 29…

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced a number of decisions on grading and coursework for the 55,000 students in the district, the biggest of which concerns the Class of 2020. The district’s board of education voted to waive local graduation requirements, meaning that seniors who have met the state’s minimum of 22 credits by April 27 will be finished with their high school careers.

Note: Commencements are tentatively still scheduled for June 12-13.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/april-27-could-end-senior-year-for-students-in-winston-salem-forsyth-schools/article

