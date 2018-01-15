Search
Golfer’s wife stands by her man, literally

Jan 15, 2018

Englishman Chris Paisley praised his wife saying “(Keri) doesn’t know that much about golf… but she knows me really well and she knows when I’m going a little quicker than I usually do or getting a bit tight,” Paisley told reporters. ”I just can’t thank her enough…”

Englishman Chris Paisley’s regular caddie was on vacation so Chis’ wife (Keri) stepped in at the last minute to lend a helping hand.  Keri was by her husband’s side (every step of the way) as his caddie.  BTW: The 31 year old (ranked 289 in the world) ended up WINNING the South African Open Championship on Sunday.

Paisley praised his wife saying “(Keri) doesn’t know that much about golf… but she knows me really well and she knows when I’m going a little quicker than I usually do or getting a bit tight,” Paisley told reporters. ”I just can’t thank her enough…”

Going into the tournament as 286th in the world, Paisley  will now climb to a career-high ranking of 121st after scooping the $192,578 first-place prize.  https://goo.gl/URk91u

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

