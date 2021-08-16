Gold medalist to ‘bless’ mom

Tamyra Mensah-Stock earned the affection of millions when she proudly declared her love for the USA (and God) after winning a gold medal in Olympic wrestling in Tokyo. Now back home, Tamyra is using the money she received from her victory to bless her mom.

Some Tamyra’s back story…

The Grapevine, Texas native experienced first-hand as her mother struggled to make ends meet after her dad was killed in a car accident on his way home from one of Tamyra’s high school wrestling matches back in 2015.

“She’s always doing back-breaking work and I’ve just seen her struggling ever since my dad died…”

Every penny from winning that Gold Medal ($37,500) is going to fulfill her mom’s “dream” of owning a food truck. Tamyra’s mom has been using a portable grill in the past to make and sell food.

Her mom already has a name for the food truck, “The Lady Bug”.

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

-2 Corinthians 9:7

