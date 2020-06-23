Going out in public during a pandemic. What are the risks?

You can ‘reduce’ your risk for each activity by wearing a mask, not touching your face, washing your hands and social distancing.

Factors to take into consideration:

Outdoors vs. indoors:Outdoors is considered safer. The virus is less

concentrated and doesn’t get recirculated like indoor air.

Proximity to others:Activities that limit social distancing are riskier. Exposure time:How long will you be in the proximity of others? Compliance:Will you or others be able to practice social distancing? Vocal activities:Venues that encourage singing(concert, church), yelling (sports stadium), or breathing hard (working out/playing sports in a gym) will increase respiratory secretions which raises exposure risk.

You can ‘reduce’ your risk for each activity by wearing a mask, not touching your face, washing your hands and social distancing.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/in-the-covid-19-era-whats-riskier-going-to-church-or-a-movie-theater

Source: MLive averaging of four experts’ responses: Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont Health director of infectious disease research; Dr. Dennis Cunningham, McLaren Health Care medical director for infection prevention; Dr. Mimi Emig, retired infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health; Dr. Nasir Husain, Henry Ford Macomb medical director for infection prevention