Going out in public during a pandemic. What are the risks?

You can ‘reduce’ your risk for each activity by wearing a mask, not touching your face, washing your hands and social distancing.
Factors to take into consideration:
- Outdoors vs. indoors:Outdoors is considered safer. The virus is less
concentrated and doesn’t get recirculated like indoor air.
- Proximity to others:Activities that limit social distancing are riskier.
- Exposure time:How long will you be in the proximity of others?
- Compliance:Will you or others be able to practice social distancing?
- Vocal activities:Venues that encourage singing(concert, church), yelling (sports stadium), or breathing hard (working out/playing sports in a gym) will increase respiratory secretions which raises exposure risk.
https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/in-the-covid-19-era-whats-riskier-going-to-church-or-a-movie-theater
Source: MLive averaging of four experts’ responses: Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont Health director of infectious disease research; Dr. Dennis Cunningham, McLaren Health Care medical director for infection prevention; Dr. Mimi Emig, retired infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health; Dr. Nasir Husain, Henry Ford Macomb medical director for infection prevention
