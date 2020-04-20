GoFundMe: Rev Johnny Young of the Potter’s House Family Resource Center

Praise: The Potter’s House gave out 1,000 meals to the Winston-Salem community on Sunday in honor of Rev Johnny Young. Young – a former policeman, a former volunteer fireman, a prison chaplain and co-founder of The Potter’s House Family Resource Center in northeast Winston-Salem – is currently at his Twin City home battling stage four gallbladder cancer. Young spent 45 days at Forsyth Medical Center His family believes he will make a full recovery but they need help paying his steep medical bills. https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-young-carolina-smokin-john-medical-expense
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
