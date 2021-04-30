Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers

GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers

Verne HillApr 30, 2021Comments Off on GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers

Like

Governor Cooper has ordered all US and State flags lowered to half-staff in honor of two fallen officers of the Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Chris Ward and Logan Fox) who died in the line of duty in Boone on Wednesday.  AND for Fort Bragg Spc. Abigail Jenks who passed away on April 19 during a training exercise. Abigail was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
https://wataugaonline.com/lowering-of-us-and-nc-flags-to-half-staff-for-fort-bragg-spc-abigail-jenks-watauga-officers-sgt-chris-ward-and-k-9-deputy-logan-fox/

 

Friday, April 30, 2021 – Boone Police announcing that a ‘processional convoy’ will leave Winston-Salem for Boone around 1pm this afternoon returning the bodies of two fallen officers – Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward – who were killed in the line of duty in Watauga County on Wednesday.

Updated information on the route – The route will be Baptist Medical to Salem Parkway (BUS 40) to Highway 421 into downtown Boone, turn right onto Water Street to Queen Street to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Expected arrival time in Boone on Friday, April 30 will be 2-2:30pm.

*Thank all of you for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love to our Law Enforcement family and the families of those lost. Please continue to pray for everyone, that our community will be strong and unified in the days ahead.

 

*GoFundMe accounts have been set-up for the families of the two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox) killed in that deadly stand-off near Boone earlier in the week. 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-k9-deputy-logan-fox?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?

 

BTW: Why the stopped traffic on Hwy 421 this morning??

Law enforcement in the Piedmont joined a police convoy from Watauga escorting the body of Deputy Logan Fox to Wake Forest Baptist Medical center this morning around 7:30am. The body of officer Chris Ward arrived in Winston-Salem from Boon on Thursday.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/at-least-five-dead-including-two-deputies-following-nearly-13-hour-stand-off/article_199bcade-c9e6-55e8-8a70-d9065feaefbe.html

From Thursday, April 29:  The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that five people have died in that standoff in Watauga County.  Two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were killed. They have been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. The suspect as well as the suspect’s two parents are dead. The names of the family are not being released at this time. FYI: Officers Ward and Fox were responding to the home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday. *The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, including four chaplains and a Mobile Ministry Center, have been on the scene to offer support to law enforcement.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/at-least-five-dead-including-two-deputies-following-nearly-13-hour-stand-off/article_199bcade-c9e6-55e8-8a70-d9065feaefbe.html

*GoFundMe accounts have been set up by Back the Blue NC to assist the families of these fallen officers

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAlbert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.  

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

S@5: Happy ‘Summer’ Campers 2021

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

Friday News, April 30, 2021

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Feb
3
Wed
10:30 am GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 10:30 am – May 5 @ 12:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-788-2569 Childcare not available
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes