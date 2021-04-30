GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers

Governor Cooper has ordered all US and State flags lowered to half-staff in honor of two fallen officers of the Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Chris Ward and Logan Fox) who died in the line of duty in Boone on Wednesday. AND for Fort Bragg Spc. Abigail Jenks who passed away on April 19 during a training exercise. Abigail was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Friday, April 30, 2021 – Boone Police announcing that a ‘processional convoy’ will leave Winston-Salem for Boone around 1pm this afternoon returning the bodies of two fallen officers – Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward – who were killed in the line of duty in Watauga County on Wednesday.

Updated information on the route – The route will be Baptist Medical to Salem Parkway (BUS 40) to Highway 421 into downtown Boone, turn right onto Water Street to Queen Street to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Expected arrival time in Boone on Friday, April 30 will be 2-2:30pm.

*Thank all of you for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love to our Law Enforcement family and the families of those lost. Please continue to pray for everyone, that our community will be strong and unified in the days ahead.

*GoFundMe accounts have been set-up for the families of the two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox) killed in that deadly stand-off near Boone earlier in the week.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-k9-deputy-logan-fox?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?

BTW: Why the stopped traffic on Hwy 421 this morning??

Law enforcement in the Piedmont joined a police convoy from Watauga escorting the body of Deputy Logan Fox to Wake Forest Baptist Medical center this morning around 7:30am. The body of officer Chris Ward arrived in Winston-Salem from Boon on Thursday.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/at-least-five-dead-including-two-deputies-following-nearly-13-hour-stand-off/article_199bcade-c9e6-55e8-8a70-d9065feaefbe.html

From Thursday, April 29: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that five people have died in that standoff in Watauga County. Two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were killed. They have been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. The suspect as well as the suspect’s two parents are dead. The names of the family are not being released at this time. FYI: Officers Ward and Fox were responding to the home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday. *The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, including four chaplains and a Mobile Ministry Center, have been on the scene to offer support to law enforcement.

*GoFundMe accounts have been set up by Back the Blue NC to assist the families of these fallen officers