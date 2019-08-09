Sunday @ 5 (August 11, 2019)

Kevin Clapp – founder of “God Strong Ministries” shares his personal testimony and more about the ministry with Verne (Sunday @ 5 ).

From a MESS to His MESSAGE of Grace and Forgiveness…

For the past 10 years, Kevin Clapp has been sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through his personal testimony to audiences of all ages here in the Triad and around the world.

Kevin has a passion for students: Kevin speaks to public school groups, covering topics that are relevant to kids today including bullying, peer pressure, suicide, drug and alcohol abuse and cutting.

“I have declared to both Jew and Gentile that they must turn to God through repentance and have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.” Acts 20:21

http://godstrongministries.publishpath.com/

Listen Now: https://soundcloud.com/user-277854890/god-strong-ministries-with-kevin-clapp