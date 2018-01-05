“God is continuing heal our children right before our eyes…”

PRAISE: Bethel Music CEO Joel Taylor, whose son and daughter have been fighting the same dangerous E. coli infection in the hospital, sharing that God is “continuing healing to his children right before our eyes…”

Joel posted a video on Instagram of his two-year-old son Jaxon and daughter Addie laughing and smiling in their hospital bed. CBN News https://goo.gl/SAZ3Ct

*The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection. *On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California.