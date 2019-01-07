Go Tigers! Paw biscuits at some CFA locations…

Go Tigers! Some Chick-fil-A restaurants in Anderson, South Carolina serving up ‘PAW’ shaped chicken biscuits this morning in celebration of the Clemson Tigers playing in the College Football National Championship Game TONIGHT (8pm on ESPN).

Clemson vs Alabama: This is the 3rd meeting of the teams in 4 years. Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/07/some-chick-fil-a-spots-serve-up-clemson-chicken-biscuits-ahead-of-ncaa-final/