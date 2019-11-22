Giving Gripes: Dan Cathy sets the record straight

Chick-Fil-A announced earlier this week that in 2020 the company is re-organizing its charitable giving into 3 areas: fighting hunger and homelessness and supporting education.

What’s wrong with that? Right?!

Franklin Graham reached out to Dan Cathy with Chick-Fil-A to clarify what the company is doing when it comes to giving and supporting…

“Dan was very clear that (Chick-Fil-A) has not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community. (The company) will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe. Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values. Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change…” Please pray for Christian business and leaders will stay strong and stay the course in this ultra PC world we live in!

