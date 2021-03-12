Giving the Gift of Life. Donate blood now

Yes, its very safe to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic!

Kathleen Deringer, American Red Cross Carolinas Region, chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the need for blood donors. Listen now…

Kathleen chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show)about…

-the need for blood and platelets (and blood donors)…

-CDC protocol used during a blood drive.

-How many people are helped through one blood donation?

– The mobile RED CROSS blood APP is very helpful…

-donating if you have had had Covid19?

-Volunteer opportunities

Nominate a HERO through April 30, 2021.

Blood Donation Requirements include…

Be at least 17 years old*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region / Piedmont Triad Chapter. Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.