Some general guidelines to donate blood:

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent)

Adults: Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Have not donated blood in the last 56 days…

In a press release on Monday, The American Red Cross is now facing an emergency blood shortage following a slower donation week over the Fourth holiday. Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. If you are eligible, please give the gift of life.

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months, but the need for blood remains the same.

You can “Give the Gift of Life” Join WBFJ and the American Red Cross at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem (corner of Country Club and Peace Haven roads) this Tuesday (July 10). Donation Times: 9am – 8pm

Schedule your appointment online…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Type in Zip Code: 27101

Scroll down to Tuesday (Calvary Baptist Church location)

Select your time for donation on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist (WS)

Info about donating call 1-800-Red Cross or 1-800-733-2767

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blo od/manage-my-donations/rapidpass.html