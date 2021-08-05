“Give the Gift of Life” Donate Blood Today!

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is simple.
Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*
Weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.
*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!
Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc.)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

