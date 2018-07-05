“Give the Gift of Life” American Red Cross Blood Drive

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months, but the need goes up…
“Give the Gift of Life” Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday (July 10) 9am til 8pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem
Make your appointment to donate blood, now by calling (336) 714-5463
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/blood-donation-process/donation-process-overview.html
Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online
or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.
