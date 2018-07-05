Search
Home Blog "Give the Gift of Life" American Red Cross Blood Drive

“Give the Gift of Life” American Red Cross Blood Drive

Verne HillJul 05, 2018

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months, but the need goes up…

“Give the Gift of Life” Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday (July 10) 9am til 8pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

Make your appointment to donate blood, now by calling (336) 714-5463

https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/blood-donation-process/donation-process-overview.html

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
