Your one pint of blood will help save up to 3 lives in our local community.
“Give the Gift of Life”
Calvary Baptist Church in WS (corner of Peace Haven + Country Club Rd) TODAY (July 9) at the Church Gym through 8pm
All blood types needed!
Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds.
Most of us will need blood sometime in our lifetime!
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results
