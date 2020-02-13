Fact: Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply, according to the American Red Cross.

This February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time,” ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

