Girls allowed? Boy Scouts of America announce name change

For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With GIRLS soon entering the ranks, the group says that iconic name will change.

The new name: Scouts BSA. The name change will take effect February 2019.

The organization has already started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts…

Read more of the insanity here: http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/with-girls-joining-the-ranks-boy-scouts-plan-a-name/article_b9c6c421-0dd0-5407-abf1-7378a8777138.html