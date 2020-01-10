It’s Girl Scout ‘cookie season’

This year, there are nine types of cookies available in the Triad.
(Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip)
Say good-bye to Thanks-A-Lots, a shortbread cookie dipped in fudge after this year.
Cookies cost $4 a box except for the gluten-free cookies, which cost $5 a box.
Cookies sales locally run now through March 1.
To find locations where the Scouts are selling cookies online at
*Download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app at www.girlscoutcookies.org
https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/girl-scouts-cookies-are-now-on-sale-throughout-the-triad/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Be Church Conference coming to Greensboro in April 2020 - January 10, 2020
- HEALTH: Improving sleep quality - January 10, 2020
- Residents in Davidson Count pushing for Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ status - January 10, 2020