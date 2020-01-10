It’s Girl Scout ‘cookie season’

This year, there are nine types of cookies available in the Triad.

(Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip)

Say good-bye to Thanks-A-Lots, a shortbread cookie dipped in fudge after this year.

Cookies cost $4 a box except for the gluten-free cookies, which cost $5 a box.

Cookies sales locally run now through March 1.

To find locations where the Scouts are selling cookies online at

*Download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app at www.girlscoutcookies.org

