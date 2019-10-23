Getting rid of unused or expired drugs. Drop off locations in the Triad…

Search
Verne Hill Oct 23, 2019

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Eliminating unused or expired drugs can be difficult.

Drop-off locations across the Triad  include: https://takebackday.dea.gov

Deep River Drug, 2401-B Hickswood Road, High Point, NC 27265

Elkin Police @ Walmart in Elkin

Summerfield Fire District in Summerfield, NC 27358

*(THURS) 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moses Cone Hospital Employee Entrance, beside Emergency Department

 

 

