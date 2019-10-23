Getting rid of unused or expired drugs. Drop off locations in the Triad…

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Eliminating unused or expired drugs can be difficult.
Drop-off locations across the Triad include: https://takebackday.dea.gov
Deep River Drug, 2401-B Hickswood Road, High Point, NC 27265
Elkin Police @ Walmart in Elkin
Summerfield Fire District in Summerfield, NC 27358
*(THURS) 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Moses Cone Hospital Employee Entrance, beside Emergency Department
