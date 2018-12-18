Get paid to travel and take pic?

Search
Verne Hill Dec 18, 2018

 A dream job is available for anyone who loves photography and travel.   A wealthy family in the United Kingdom is looking for a photographer to travel the world with them and document their travels, according to Perfocal, a website that connects people in need of photographers.

The job pays £80,000 (a little more than $100,000) per year and the family will also cover travel, food and accommodation expenses.

The family is looking for a photographer who can work up to 10 hours per day and be willing to travel on a moment’s notice. The job posting said the photographer would need to be willing to travel internationally with the family for long periods of time.

“Throughout the residency, the photographer will accompany us to events like the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, diving in the Maldives, Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as well as skiing in Val d’Isere.”

The position is open for 12 months but, “should the candidate fit in, there is an opportunity for an extension.”

The family hopes to hire the photographer by February 2019.

For more information on the position, click here.

https://www.perfocal.com/blog/making-80k-a-year-while-travelling-the-world/

 

